2026 Music Bank Global Festival In Japan Announces Additional Lineup

The 2026 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan has revealed a new lineup of performing artists!

This year’s Music Bank Global Festival in Japan will be held over two nights on December 12 and 13 at the Japan National Stadium.

TWICE’s Sana will serve as an MC on Day 1 (December 12) of the year-end music festival, while IVE’s Jang Won Young will host Day 2 (December 13). Actor and current “Music Bank” MC Kim Jae Won will also serve as an MC on both days of the festival.

Day 1 of the 2026 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan will feature performances by aespa, ATEEZ, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, Hearts2Hearts, INI, KickFlip, MISAMO (TWICE), Nayeon (TWICE), NCT WISH, NiziU, RIIZE, and TWS.

Meanwhile, Day 2 will feature performances by AEN, BOYNEXTDOOR, CORTIS, ITZY, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, NEXZ, RESCENE, Stray Kids, &TEAM, TUIDE, xikers, and ZEROBASEONE.

Check out the three lineup announcement videos that have been released thus far below!

Watch Kim Jae Won in “Yumi’s Cells 3” on Viki below:

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