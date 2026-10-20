October Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 20, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from September 21 to October 21.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at first place with a brand reputation index of 8,709,318, marking a 10.82 percent increase in her score since September. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “REMINE” and “photocard,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “advertise,” “participate,” and “playful.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.03 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 8,361,896, marking a 22.15 percent rise in his score since last month.

RESCENE’s Zena rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 7,271,332, marking a 23.16 percent increase in her score since September.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,810,221, marking a 47.49 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,095,986, marking an 18.41 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE’s Woni
  2. BTS’s Jimin
  3. RESCENE’s Zena
  4. IVE’s Jang Won Young
  5. BTS’s Jungkook
  6. BLACKPINK’s Jennie
  7. BTS’s Jin
  8. ATEEZ’s San
  9. RESCENE’s Minami
  10. RESCENE’s Liv
  11. BIGBANG’s G-Dragon
  12. aespa’s Karina
  13. IVE’s An Yu Jin
  14. BLACKPINK’s Jisoo
  15. ATEEZ’s Wooyoung
  16. Girls’ Generation’s Hyoyeon
  17. RESCENE’s May
  18. Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona
  19. IVE’s Rei
  20. aespa’s Winter
  21. Red Velvet’s Irene
  22. Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon
  23. BLACKPINK’s Rosé
  24. TWICE’s Sana
  25. Red Velvet’s Joy
  26. BTS’s V
  27. LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon
  28. BTS’ Suga
  29. TWICE’s Nayeon
  30. Wanna One’s Kang Daniel

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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aespa
An Yu Jin
ATEEZ
BIGBANG
BLACKPINK
BTS
G-Dragon
Girls' Generation
Hyoyeon
Irene
IVE
Jang Won Young
Jennie
Jimin
Jin
Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
Joy
Jungkook
Kang Daniel
Karina
Kim Chaewon
LE SSERAFIM
Lim YoonA
May (RESCENE)
Minami
Nayeon
Red Velvet
Rei
RESCENE
Rosé
San
Sana
Suga
Taeyeon
TWICE
V (BTS)
Wanna One
Winter
Woni
Wooyoung (ATEEZ)
Zena

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