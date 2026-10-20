October Individual Idol Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for individual idols!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, media coverage, interaction, and community awareness indexes of 1,735 idols, using big data collected from September 21 to October 21.

RESCENE’s Woni held onto her spot at first place with a brand reputation index of 8,709,318, marking a 10.82 percent increase in her score since September. High-ranking phrases in her keyword analysis included “REMINE” and “photocard,” while her highest-ranking related terms included “advertise,” “participate,” and “playful.” Woni’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a score of 95.03 percent positive reactions.

BTS’s Jimin maintained his position at second place with a brand reputation index of 8,361,896, marking a 22.15 percent rise in his score since last month.

RESCENE’s Zena rose to third place with a brand reputation index of 7,271,332, marking a 23.16 percent increase in her score since September.

IVE’s Jang Won Young took fourth place with a brand reputation index of 6,810,221, marking a 47.49 percent rise in her score since last month.

Finally, BTS’s Jungkook rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 6,095,986, marking an 18.41 percent increase in his score since September.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” on Viki below:

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