Kim Woo Bin Gains An Extraordinary Power In Upcoming Drama 'GIFT'

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has unveiled its first poster!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama about a former professional baseball pitching coach who gains a special ability after an unexpected accident and winds up becoming the head coach for a bottom-ranked high school team.

Kim Woo Bin will star as baseball coach Jung Min Yong, who goes from coaching a professional team to helming a high school team ranked last in the nation. During his days working the pros, Jung Min Yong used to believe in the power of effort and the process. However, after an accident, he gains the power to instantly see a person’s baseball talent with just one glance.

In the newly released poster, Jung Min Yong gazes confidently into the camera while standing on the baseball field. The rating cards hovering above the players’ heads around him hint at the extraordinary “GIFT” Jung Min Yong will gain, as does the caption: “The answers have started to appear before my eyes!”

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out a teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Kim Woo Bin in “Alienoid: Return to the Future” on Viki below:

Watch Now

Source (1)