TWICE’s Dahyun And Cha Woo Min Begin Filming For New Romance Film

TWICE’s Dahyun and Cha Woo Min’s upcoming film has begun filming!

On October 21, the production company announced, “The film ‘Clouds Roll Like Gureumi’ (literal title) has assembled a fresh cast featuring Dahyun and Cha Woo Min and has begun filming with a target release in 2027.”

“Clouds Roll Like Gureumi” follows a cheerful girl who has spent her entire life navigating the world in a wheelchair and a promising young swimmer who carries emotional wounds he keeps hidden from others. The film depicts their tumultuous journey of first love and personal growth as they become someone truly special to each other.

Dahyun stars as Gu Reum, a high school student who proudly shows off her pink wheelchair. Gu Reum has used a wheelchair for all 17 years of her life due to paraplegia but possesses a sunny charm, a brighter personality, and stronger self-esteem than anyone else. A member of the school’s art club, she becomes consumed by a desire to see and draw abdominal muscles firsthand, prompting her to head to the school swimming pool. There, she becomes the volunteer work mentor for Jun San (Cha Woo Min), who has been kicked out of training after fighting with a senior student, and begins her first love.

Cha Woo Min plays Jun San, Gu Reum’s first love. Jun San is a high school student with a promising future in swimming, an impressive physique, and striking looks. However, he hides insecurities and emotional wounds that others know nothing about. With swimming dominating his thoughts, he grows closer to Gu Reum through volunteer work he was forced to do. Although he develops feelings for her, he struggles with the deep-seated self-loathing he has carried for years.

“Clouds Roll Like Gureumi” is scheduled for release in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Cha Woo Min in “My Bias, My Boss”:

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And watch TWICE’s Dahyun in her drama “Love Me” below:

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