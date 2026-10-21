TWICE's Jihyo Departs JYP Entertainment After 21 Years + Launches New Agency EMITHAUS

Jihyo is beginning a journey with a new company!

On October 21, the TWICE member took to her Instagram to share the following handwritten letter:

Hello, this is Jihyo.

I’m writing today because there’s something I’d like to share with you.

After 21 years, my journey with JYP Entertainment, which began when I was just a child, has come to an end.

Trying to put 21 years into just a few words is harder than I thought it would be.

From childhood through my teenage years and into adulthood, I’ve spent most of my life at JYP.

There were good days and difficult ones, but one thing I know for certain is that every one of those moments has shaped who I am today.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to everyone at JYP who has been by my side and helped me grow over the years.

I will always cherish the time we shared and the memories we made together.

To me, independence is not so much a conclusion about the time that has passed, but a choice about how I want to live going forward.

As the first step in this new chapter, I have established my own company, EMITHAUS.

Just as “EMIT” means to “express or release,” I hope this will be a place where I can freely explore and bring to life even the possibilities within me that I have yet to discover.

As I step away from a familiar environment and begin working in new ways, I will approach every decision and every endeavor with even greater thoughtfulness and responsibility.

I also want to make it clear that this decision does not mean saying goodbye to the team I’ve been part of for so long.

TWICE is an irreplaceable part of my life.

Just as I cherish all the years we’ve shared, I look forward to all the moments still ahead of us.

I will continue to stand on stage with my members and keep building more memories together for many years to come.

Above all, I want to thank ONCE for believing in me and standing by my side for the past 11 years.

I know that watching someone grow and change through so many stages of life and continuing to support them along the way is never something to be taken for granted.

Thank you for giving me the courage to keep moving forward through your unwavering trust, love, and support.

I will continue to fill the years ahead with choices and efforts that stay true to who I am and keep growing as an artist who lives up to all the love and support you’ve given me.

Thank you.