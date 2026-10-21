Go Youn Jung Talks About Returning For “Moving 2,” Her Growing Confidence As An Actress, And More

Go Youn Jung recently sat down with Harper’s BAZAAR Korea for a pictorial and interview!

The photoshoot was in collaboration with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co., for which Go Youn Jung recently became an ambassador.

In the interview, Go Youn Jung was asked how she felt about joining the sequel to “Moving,” which she is currently busy filming. She replied, “I know that planning and producing a sequel isn’t easy, even when the original work is successful, so I didn’t want to disappoint anyone. Before filming began, I was actually worried that I might not be able to fully get back into Hee Soo’s character, but it was fascinating to realize that my body remembered her. Above all, reuniting with the senior actors and fellow cast members I worked with on ‘Moving’ made my heart swell with emotion. I found myself hoping this series would continue for a long time.”

Go Youn Jung, who starred in the hit dramas “Can This Love Be Translated?” and “We Are All Trying Here” this year, was asked how much more confidence she had gained in herself as an actress. She responded, “Confidence in oneself doesn’t come overnight. It’s something you can only feel once those fleeting moments of believing in yourself have accumulated one by one.”

Finally, when asked what she still felt she was learning, despite being in her seventh year as an actress, she replied, “When it comes to acting, no matter how much I learn or how much I come to understand, it feels as though new empty spaces keep appearing to replace the ones I’ve filled. Perhaps there will still be empty spaces when I’m 70. I don’t think the moment when I feel I’ve completely mastered acting will ever come.”

Go Youn Jung’s full pictorial and interview can be found in the November issue of Harper’s BAZAAR Korea.

In the meantime, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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