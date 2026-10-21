Watch: A2O LITE Takes 2nd Win For “NEON” On 'Show Champion'; Performances By A2O SOUL, Sung Han Bin, And More

Watch: A2O LITE Takes 2nd Win For “NEON” On "Show Champion"; Performances By A2O SOUL, Sung Han Bin, And More

Music
Oct 21, 2026
by M Lim

A2O LITE has won their second music show trophy for their debut track “NEON”!

On the October 21 episode of “Show Champion,” the candidates for first place were A2O LITE’s “NEON,” FLARE U’s “Bloom,” NCT WISH’s “I SPY,” PLAVE’s “Star Trace,” and Sung Han Bin‘s “UNDEAD.” A2O LITE ultimately took the win.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their win and encore below:

Performers on today’s show included A2O LITE, A2O SOUL, KickFlip, FLARE U, MODYSSEY, Yuju, Sung Han Bin, SEVENUS’s Heejae, hrtz.wav, Broccoli, You Too?, DAILY:DIRECTION, V01D, X:IN, YS Block, DAMONS YEAR, and HAENA.

Check out their performances below!

A2O LITE – “NEON”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

MODYSSEY – “CAN YOU HEAR THAT”

Yuju – “Nameless”

Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

SEVENUS’s Heejae – “Turbulence”

hrtz.wav – “Sunday Morning”

Broccoli, You Too? – “A band used to be young + Citron Tea”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

V01D – “My Youth”

X:IN – “ZZIRIT (Feat. Luísa Sonza)”

YS Block – “TIKITAKA”

DAMONS YEAR – “EGERO”

HAENA – “Hour, Minute, Second”

A2O LITE
A2O SOUL
Broccoli You Too
DAILY:DIRECTION
Damons year
FLARE U
Haena
Heejae
hrtz.wav
KickFlip
MODYSSEY
SEVENUS
Show Champion
Sung Han Bin
V01D
YS Block
Yuju

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