Watch: NCT Units Come Together For Their Own Version Of ISAC (Idol Star Athletics Championships)

The members of NCT got together for their own version of the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” (ISAC)!

The “Idol Star Athletics Championships,” which was first launched in 2010, is a flagship MBC holiday variety show in which idols compete in various sporting events. This year, the “Idol Star Athletics Championships” were not held for Chuseok (Korean Thanksgiving), as the holiday overlapped with the Asian Games.

However, NCT celebrated their 10th anniversary by having all the units come together for their very own “NCT Athletics Championships” instead. The members of NCT 127, NCT DREAM, WayV, and NCT WISH split up into two teams to face off in a variety of events, including tug of war, “catch the tail,” dodgeball, and a special relay race.

Team White, led by captain Ryo, consisted of Taeyong, Kun, Jaehyun, Xiaojun, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, Yushi, and Jaehee. Team Pink, led by captain Sakuya, consisted of Johnny, Yuta, Hendery, Renjun, Jeno, YangYang, Jisung, Sion, and Riku, though Yuta had to sit out the games due to an injury.

Watch the full show with subtitles below!

Watch NCT’s Johnny and Jisung on the variety show “ALL or NOTHING” on Viki below:

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And watch “NCT DREAM THE MOVIE : In A DREAM” below:’

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