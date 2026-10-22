Lee Jin Uk Confirmed To Join Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona In Korean Remake Of “Unnatural”

Lee Jin Uk will be starring alongside Girls’ Generation’s Lim Yoona in the upcoming Korean remake of “Unnatural”!

Based on the award-winning Japanese series of the same name, tvN’s “Unnatural” (working title) is a medical mystery drama about forensic pathologists who uncover the hidden truths behind cases involving unnatural deaths. Lim Yoona was previously confirmed to star as Song Do Eun, a forensic pathologist.

Lee Jin Uk will play Gu Seung Hyuk, a fellow forensic pathologist at the U.D.I. center. Gu Seung Hyuk is a cool-headed man who rarely reveals his emotions in front of others. Because he devotes his attention exclusively to the dead rather than the living, he has earned the nickname “Jeoseung (afterlife) Hyuk” within the center. Reluctant to interact with others or let anyone get close to him, he keeps his distance with an expressionless face and a cynical attitude.

With nearly 3,000 autopsies under his belt, Gu Seung Hyuk possesses unparalleled expertise. He can perform an autopsy in a short amount of time while maintaining the precision needed to detect even the tiniest traces left on a body. Unfazed by distractions around him, he focuses solely on the body before him.

Having previously portrayed characters such as detectives and lawyers who pursue the truth at the heart of their cases, Lee Jin Uk is set to showcase a different side of himself as a forensic pathologist who investigates cases through the traces left by death.

The production team said, “Lee Jin Uk’s signature chilling aura and restrained emotional expression will create remarkable synergy with Gu Seung Hyuk, a character who rarely reveals his true feelings. Please show a lot of interest in Gu Seung Hyuk’s story as Lee Jin Uk brings the role to life with his own distinctive style, delicately conveying even the subtle emotions hidden behind the character’s expressionless face.”

“Unnatural” is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri” on Viki:

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Watch the original drama below:

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