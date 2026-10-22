Song Hye Kyo And Gong Yoo's 'Tantara' Announces Premiere Date With New Posters

Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo’s upcoming drama “Tantara” is gearing up for its premiere!

Set in the reckless and merciless Korean entertainment industry of the ‘60s and ‘80s, “Tantara” chronicles the rise of those who had almost nothing, yet bet everything on a dream of dazzling success.

Song Hye Kyo takes on the role of Min Ja, who enters the record industry after taking on various jobs in order to make money following a childhood of poverty. Gong Yoo transforms into Dong Gu, Min Ja’s childhood friend who helps support her dreams come true.

Seolhyun plays Min Hui, who harbors a love-hate relationship with Min Ja while boldly chasing after her own success, and Cha Seung Won appears as Seok Gil Yeo, the greatest composer of their era who can make any rookie singer into a famous star.

The newly released poster captures the key figures of “Tantara” on a turntable. From Min Ja and Dong Gu during their difficult childhood to the two as adults taking on jobs as waiters and eventually becoming rookie managers, the posters capture the many twists and turns of life for the characters of “Tantara.”

The poster further features Min Hui singing as well as Gil Yeo playing a saxaphone, showing how they are intertwined through music. Yang Ja (Lee Ha Nee) sings passionately while Mal Soon’s (Na Moon Hee) gaze reflects the times that have passed.

“Tantara” will premiere on December 11 via Netflix. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Song Hye Kyo in “Encounter” below:

Watch Now

Also watch Gong Yoo in “Guardian: The Lonely and Great God 10th Anniversary”:

Watch Now

Source (1)