Update: UNCHILD Shares Updated Scheduler For New Single 'TiNG TiNG'

Updated October 23 KST:

A scheduler has been revealed for UNCHILD’s upcoming single “TiNG TiNG”!

Original Article:

UNCHILD is set to make a comeback after about seven months!

On October 22, HIGHUP Entertainment announced that UNCHILD is in the final stages of preparing their new album, with a comeback targeted for November 5.

The group initially planned to release their second single “TiNG TiNG” on September 2, but the agency announced the delay on August 24, just one week before the scheduled comeback. HIGHUP Entertainment later issued a statement outlining the scheduled activities of its artists, including UNCHILD, and confirmed that the group will return in the fourth quarter.

UNCHILD is a six-member girl group that debuted in April under HIGHUP Entertainment, about six years after the agency launched STAYC.

Are you excited for UNCHILD’s comeback? Stay tuned for more updates!

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