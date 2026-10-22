TWICE's Jihyo Poses For Beautiful Profile Photos

TWICE’s Jihyo has unveiled new profile photos, showcasing a unique and unrivaled aura!

After announcing her independence and establishing her own company upon leaving JYP Entertainment, where she had been for 21 years, she signaled a fresh start with a bold new style.

On October 22, Jihyo’s new agency EMITHAUS shared several photos on their Instagram with the caption, “A New Chapter.”

In the released photos, Jihyo creates a chic vibe by matching a black bra with an oversized jacket and trousers. She reveals her toned abs with her jacket unbuttoned, leaving a powerful impression with her wet-look hairstyle and a gaze fixed directly at the camera.

In another set of photos, Jihyo showcases a charm contrasting with the previous shots by pairing a white t-shirt with jeans. With a natural style, she exudes an innocent yet comfortable vibe, revealing a different side from her more daring fashion choices.

Wishing Jihyo all the best in her future endeavors!