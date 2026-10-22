TXT’s Agency Warns Of Strong Legal Action Against False Rumors And Malicious Posts

TXT’s agency has announced that it will take strong legal action against those who spread false information and malicious rumors targeting the group, warning that it will show no leniency toward offenders.

On October 22, BIGHIT MUSIC released the following statement:

Hello.

This is BIGHIT MUSIC. We have recently identified the indiscriminate spread of false information and malicious rumors targeting our artist across social media platforms and online communities, and we have been taking appropriate internal measures in response. Until now, we refrained from issuing announcements or comments to prevent false rumors from being unnecessarily amplified by official statements. However, as these malicious attacks have reached a critical level ahead of the artist’s comeback, we are taking additional steps to protect the artist’s rights and well-being. Posting and spreading malicious content is a criminal act that gravely violates the artist’s rights and damages their reputation. We are collecting evidence across domestic and international platforms, and we reiterate that we will take firm legal action against those responsible, with no settlement or leniency. Given how seriously our artist’s personal rights have been violated, we are acting decisively against malicious posts on all platforms, including social media and online communities. We ask fans to help stop the spread of reckless rumors, false information, and illegal posts by reporting them. If you come across any malicious activity targeting our artist, please report it through the “HYBE Artist Rights Violation Report System (https://protect.hybecorp.com).” BIGHIT MUSIC will keep a zero-tolerance policy toward any unlawful act that infringes upon our artists’ rights and interests. We remain fully committed to protecting our artists and to preventing any recurrence of similar harm. Thank you.

TXT is currently gearing up for their upcoming comeback with the new mini album “PERFECT STORM.”

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