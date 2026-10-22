Lee Jung Jae Joins Mun Ka Young In Talks For New Film By “Assassination” Director

Lee Jung Jae may reunite with director Choi Dong Hoon for his upcoming film “Sparrow” (literal title)!

On October 22, Max Movie reported that Lee Jung Jae had received an offer to star in Choi Dong Hoon’s new film “Sparrow” and had expressed interest in joining the project.

In response to the report, a representative from Lee Jung Jae’s agency Artist Company stated, “Lee Jung Jae has received an offer to appear in director Choi Dong Hoon’s new film ‘Sparrow.’ He is currently reviewing the script, and his appearance has not been confirmed.”

If the collaboration comes to fruition, it would mark Lee Jung Jae and the director’s first reunion in 11 years since “Assassination.” Lee Jung Jae previously starred in two of the director’s films: the 2015 hit “Assassination” and the star-studded 2012 blockbuster “The Thieves.”

Earlier today, actress Mun Ka Young was also reported to have received an offer to star in the film.

“Sparrow” is reportedly a genre-blending film that combines espionage, mystery, and crime drama.

Filming is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027. Stay tuned!

Watch Lee Jung Jae in “Assassination” below!

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