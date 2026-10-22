Watch: A2O LITE Takes 3rd Win For 'NEON' On 'M Countdown'; Performances By SEVENTEEN's JxJ, IVE, And More

A2O LITE has won their third music show trophy for their debut track “NEON”!

On the October 22 episode of “M Countdown,” the candidates for first place were A2O LITE’s “NEON” and NCT WISH’s “I SPY.” A2O LITE ultimately took the prize with a total of 6,866 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch the winner announcement and encore below:

Today’s performers included A2O LITE, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ (Jeonghan X Joshua), IVE, NCT WISH, NMIXX, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, MEOVV, EVNNE, KO1KEYZ, tripleS, A2O SOUL, KickFlip, FLARE U, MODYSSEY, Lee Han Gyul, Sung Han Bin, Park Woo Jin, Lee Eun Sang, LIGHTSUM, DAILY:DIRECTION, CATCH THE YOUNG, CUTIE STREET, YS Block, and YUHZ.

Check out their performances below!

A2O LITE – “NEON”

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ – “12 o’clock”

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

ALPHA DRIVE ONE – “Talk to me (Dance Break Ver.)”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

KO1KEYZ – “KO1KEYZ (Korean ver.)”

tripleS – “Andless”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

MODYSSEY – “CAN YOU HEAR THAT”

Lee Han Gyul – “BUNZI”

Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

Lee Eun Sang – “Garden of Dreams”

LIGHTSUM – “Doshite (KR ver.)”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

CATCH THE YOUNG – “PARANOIA”

CUTIE STREET – “CUTIE SPHERE”

YS Block – “TIKITAKA”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”