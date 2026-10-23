Melon Music Awards 2026 Announces Presenter Lineup

This year’s Melon Music Awards has unveiled the star-studded lineup of presenters!

On October 23, the 18th Melon Music Awards (MMA 2026) announced the lineup of 37 presenters spanning various generations and genres who will be joining the event to further ignite the festival’s excitement.

DAY 1, which falls on November 14, will be filled with heavyweight stars including Lee Young Ae, Jang Keun Suk, Lee Do Hyun, Yoo Seung Ho, Kang Hoon, Roh Yoon Seo, Ryeoun, Shin Ye Eun, Lee Si Woo, Kim Tae Young, Park Si Woo, Lee Yeon, Han Ye Ri, Oh Na Ra, Yoon Eun Hye, and Kang So Ra. Comedian Kim Shin Young and chef Kwon Sung Jun will also attend to add brilliance to the first day’s ceremony.

The DAY 2 stage will be joined by actors including Lee Se Young, Moon Sang Min, Choi Daniel, Lee Joo Bin, Roh Jeong Eui, Kim Shin Rock, Kim Jae Young, Hong Jong Hyun, Ahn Jae Hyun, and Lee Joon. They will be joined by singer Lee Seung Chul, comedians Jang Do Yeon, Kwak Beom, and Lee Chang Ho, model Lee Hyun Yi, and entertainer Jonathan as well as YouTube creator Gamst, all of whom will carry out a diverse relay of award presentations. In particular, Byun Yo Han and Tiffany Young, who tied the knot earlier this year, are drawing spotlight as they are both listed as presenters for DAY 2 on November 15.

Additionally, YouTube creator Mimiminu will serve as a special messenger for both days, connecting the venue with both online and offline audiences.

Melon Music Awards 2026 will be held on November 14 and 15 at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul. Check out the performer lineup here!

While you wait, watch Shin Ye Eun in “A Hundred Memories”:

Watch Now

Also check out Lee Do Hyun in “Youth of May”:

Watch Now

Source (1)