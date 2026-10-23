Watch: Park Bo Gum Returns As A Licensed Hairdresser In First Teaser For 'The Village Barber 2'

Park Bo Gum is making his return as a barber!

“The Village Barber,” which aired earlier this year, is a variety show in which Park Bo Gum ran a barbershop in a remote rural village together with his close friends Lee Sang Yi and Kwak Dong Yeon.

On October 23, “The Village Barber” released a new teaser for Season 2, previewing Park Bo Gum’s return as a barber—this time in a small seaside village. In addition to Lee Sang Yi from Season 1, Ko Kyung Pyo will newly be joining the cast.

Recently, Park Bo Gum also passed the National Technical Qualification Exam for Hairdresser (General), adding to his barber license from the military. Although Park Bo Gum attempted to pass the exam in Season 1 of “The Village Barber,” he unfortunately did not pass on his first try. However, while preparing for Season 2, Park Bo Gum continued to practice and ultimately passed the test, which boasts an average 20 to 30 percent pass rate, on the following attempt.

Along with news of his license, “The Village Barber 2” shared the first teaser for the upcoming program, showing Park Bo Gum getting ready to work at a new hair salon in a village by the sea. As he faces his new salon, the teaser previews, “A place where magic happens.”

Watch the teaser below!

In the meantime, binge-watch “The Village Barber” on Viki:

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Also watch Park Bo Gum and Ko Kyung Pyo in “Reply 1988” below:

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