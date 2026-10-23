Ahn Eun Jin, Seo Kang Jun, And Jo Aram Sit Down For An Awkward Meal In “A Love Other Than Yours”

“A Love Other Than Yours” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“A Love Other Than Yours” is a romance drama that follows a couple in their 10th year of dating as they experience unexpected emotional changes in a relationship that once felt familiar.

Spoilers

The previous episode ended with Lee Mi Do (Ahn Eun Jin) discovering Park Soo Ah (Jo Aram) waking up beside Namgoong Ho (Seo Kang Jun) in his bed, leaving viewers wondering how she will react.

The newly released stills capture the palpable tension of the aftermath, with Lee Mi Do staring stiffly at Namgoong Ho and Park Soo Ah as they sit side by side on the bed.

The awkwardness continues when the three find themselves sharing a meal at the same table. With Namgoong Ho lost in thought, Lee Mi Do keeping her expression composed, and Park Soo Ah still visibly flustered, the tension leaves viewers wondering what will unfold between them.

Meanwhile, the previously released preview for the next episode shows Namgoong Ho pointedly asking Lee Mi Do, “You said you wanted to get hurt. How does it feel?” His remark comes back to haunt her, as she was the one who first suggested that he date someone else. Lee Mi Do, in turn, asks: “You like her too, don’t you?”

After 10 years together, the two know each other well enough to pick up on even the slightest change in one another. The question remains: has she sensed a shift in Namgoong Ho’s feelings?

In the meantime, watch Ahn Eun Jin in “My Dearest” below:

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And check out Seo Kang Jun’s drama “Undercover High School”:

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