October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 24 to October 24.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,540,370 for October.

BTS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,708,845, marking a 24.53 percent increase in their score since September.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,924,130, while ATEEZ came in fourth with a score of 3,912,689.

Finally, IVE climbed to fifth place after seeing a 112.4 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,530,296.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

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