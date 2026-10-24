October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

October Singer Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

Celeb
Oct 24, 2026
by E Cha

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for singers!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of singers’ media coverage, consumer participation, interaction, and community awareness indexes, using big data collected from September 24 to October 24.

RESCENE held onto their spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 9,540,370 for October.

BTS rose to second place with a brand reputation index of 6,708,845, marking a 24.53 percent increase in their score since September.

Lim Young Woong took third place with a brand reputation index of 5,924,130, while ATEEZ came in fourth with a score of 3,912,689.

Finally, IVE climbed to fifth place after seeing a 112.4 percent rise in their brand reputation index, bringing their total score to 3,530,296.

Check out the top 30 for this month below!

  1. RESCENE
  2. BTS
  3. Lim Young Woong
  4. ATEEZ
  5. IVE
  6. BLACKPINK
  7. ILLIT
  8. Stray Kids
  9. Park Ji Hyeon
  10. Seongri
  11. Jang Han Byul
  12. aespa
  13. SEVENTEEN
  14. Kim Yong Bin
  15. Jang Yoon Jung
  16. CORTIS
  17. BTOB’s Changsub
  18. EXO
  19. Lee Chan Won
  20. i-dle
  21. Sung Si Kyung
  22. ENHYPEN
  23. KiiiKiii
  24. PSY
  25. Epik High
  26. Young Tak
  27. LE SSERAFIM
  28. WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
  29. Park Seo Jin
  30. Girls’ Generation

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” with subtitles on Viki below:

Watch Now

aespa
ATEEZ
BLACKPINK
BTOB
BTS
Changsub
CORTIS
ENHYPEN
Epik High
EXO
Girls' Generation
i-dle
ILLIT
IVE
Jang Han Byul
Jang Yoon Jung
KiiiKiii
Kim Yong Bin
LE SSERAFIM
Lee Chan Won
Lim Young Woong
Park Ji Hyeon
Park Seo Jin
PSY
RESCENE
Seongri
SEVENTEEN
Stray Kids
Sung Si Kyung
WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn)
Young Tak

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