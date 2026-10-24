Ahn Hyo Seop Makes Hong Hwa Yeon Burst Into Tears In 'Final Table' Premiere

In tonight’s premiere of “Final Table,” Hong Hwa Yeon will break down sobbing because of Ahn Hyo Seop!

JTBC’s “Final Table” is an upcoming drama that tells the story of talented Korean chefs from around the world who gather to compete in “The Table: K-Chef 2026,” a high-stakes cooking competition to determine the best Korean chef.

Hong Hwa Yeon plays the role of Choi Song Yi, the struggling owner of Familia, a restaurant on the verge of closing. After an unfortunate incident wrongly destroys Choi Song Yi’s father’s reputation, he passes away and leaves Familia in her hands. But due to her father being unjustly disgraced, Familia loses almost all of its customers, and even the employees begin quitting one by one.

Amidst this unprecedented crisis, genius chef Kang Han unexpectedly visits Familia to taste the food at a restaurant imbued with memories of his own father. As he looks around the restaurant that was empty before his arrival, Kang Han wears a fond smile as he recalls happy memories with his father.

However, this heartwarming atmosphere is short-lived. Before long, an angry Kang Han storms into the kitchen, where he confronts employee Choi Doo Young (Kim Jae Hwa).

Later, Choi Song Yi winds up crying in Choi Doo Young’s arms, piquing curiosity as to what Kang Han could have said to bring her to tears.

“Final Table” will premiere on October 24 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy” on Viki below:

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And watch Hong Hwa Yeon in “Filing for Love” below!

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