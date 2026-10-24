Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 4

Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 4

Music
Oct 24, 2026
by edward1849

NCT WISH’s “I SPY” debuts at No. 1, leading four new entries in the top 10 this week. The title track from their fourth mini album of the same name is a hybrid dance pop song with a heavy 808 bass and layered synths. The lyrics capture the excitement and curiosity of falling for someone and wanting to invite them into your world. Congratulations to NCT WISH!

Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH,” which topped the chart for the last two weeks.

A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” enters at No. 3. Driven by a heavy, resonating bass line, the song unfolds with intense and addictive sounds, while the lyrics express the group’s determination to pursue their dreams and keep reaching beyond their goals.

Debuting at No. 9 is MEOVV’s “GO HARD,” the title track from their single album of the same name. “GO HARD” captures the raw emotions of youth and an unapologetic sense of confidence, pairing powerful beats with melodic vocals for an upbeat anthem of courage in the face of doubt.

PLAVE’s “Star Trace,” the title track from their fifth mini album “HYPERDRIVE,” debuts at No. 10. An EDM-based dance pop track, the lyrics capture a cosmic love, with “Star Trace” referring to the traces of the promise of sending shooting stars until the day they meet their fans again.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 4
  • 1 (new) I SPY
    Image of I SPY
    Album: I SPY
    Artist/Band: NCT WISH
    • Music: Wilson, Hofmeyr, Lindberg
    • Lyrics: January 8th
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 2 (-1) CRASH
    Image of CRASH
    Album: CRASH
    Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT
    • Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi
    • Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince
    Genres: Hip Hop
    • Chart Info
    • 1 Previous rank
       
    • 4 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 3 (new) NEON
    Image of NEON
    Album: NEON
    Artist/Band: A2O LITE
    • Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    • Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 4 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Image of I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
    Album: What a Wonderful Life
    Artist/Band: Soyeon
    • Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey
    • Lyrics: Soyeon
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 2 Previous rank
       
    • 6 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
  • 5 (+2) Pretty Girl
    Image of Pretty Girl
    Album: Pretty Girl
    Artist/Band: RESCENE
    • Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    • Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 7 Previous rank
       
    • 11 Number of week on chart
       
    • 3 Peak on chart
       
  • 6 (-3) BAD
    Image of BAD
    Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5
    Artist/Band: ATEEZ
    • Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey
    • Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 3 Previous rank
       
    • 17 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 7 (-3) REDRED
    Image of REDRED
    Album: GREENGREEN
    Artist/Band: CORTIS
    • Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    • Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 4 Previous rank
       
    • 26 Number of week on chart
       
    • 1 Peak on chart
       
    • Buy Buy the album
  • 8 (–) The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Image of The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of
    Artist/Band: MEOMURU
    • Music: MEOMURU
    • Lyrics: MEOMURU
    Genres: Rock
    • Chart Info
    • 8 Previous rank
       
    • 10 Number of week on chart
       
    • 8 Peak on chart
       
  • 9 (new) GO HARD
    Image of GO HARD
    Album: GO HARD
    Artist/Band: MEOVV
    • Music: DCF, Dominsuk, 24
    • Lyrics: Narin, TEDDY, Gawon, Ella, Anna, DCF, 24
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 9 Peak on chart
       
  • 10 (new) Star Trace
    Image of Star Trace
    Album: HYPERDRIVE
    Artist/Band: PLAVE
    • Music: PLAVE, HANGANG, MeQue, viewhorse, yeol
    • Lyrics: PLAVE, Yelo, Eddy, Grimaldi, Samson, un:named
    Genres: Dance
    • Chart Info
    • 0 Previous rank
       
    • 1 Number of week on chart
       
    • 10 Peak on chart
       
Rank Song Artist/Band
11 (-5) LEMONADE aespa
12 (-7) It’s Me ILLIT
13 (-3) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty
14 (new) UNDEAD Sung Han Bin
15 (-6) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I
16 (-3) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii
17 (-3) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts
18 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon
19 (-8) Dear my crazy soulmate IU
20 (new) Obsessed with Youth Xdinary Heroes
21 (new) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi
22 (+1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree
23 (-5) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie
24 (-2) 잔불 (Still) N.Flying
25 (new) 타! (Ridin’ (CAN YOU HEAR THAT)) MODYSSEY
26 (-9) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS
27 (new) 너의 계절이 찾아와 (Bloom) FLARE U
28 (-16) SUN KISS TUIDE
29 (-5) BiiiG BIGBANG
30 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena
31 (-11) Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior) KickFlip
32 (+4) Heavy Serenade NMIXX
33 (-18) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR
34 (new) DEVIL Nam Woohyun
35 (–) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM
36 (new) STAMINA Park Woo Jin
37 (–) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo
38 (new) WHICH WAY DAILY:DIRECTION
39 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO
40 (+3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU
41 (-11) Good Goodbye Hwasa
42 (-23) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong
43 (-17) KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.) KO1KEYZ
44 (–) BANG BANG IVE
45 (-12) Pedazos Yesung
46 (-5) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4
47 (-18) 사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love) Kim Jae Hwan
48 (+2) 크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD) Roy Kim
49 (-18) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN
50 (-4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%

A2O LITE
ALLDAY PROJECT
ATEEZ
CORTIS
MEOMURU
MEOVV
NCT WISH
PLAVE
RESCENE
Soompi Spotlight
Soyeon
Weekly Music Chart 2026

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