Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 4

NCT WISH’s “I SPY” debuts at No. 1, leading four new entries in the top 10 this week. The title track from their fourth mini album of the same name is a hybrid dance pop song with a heavy 808 bass and layered synths. The lyrics capture the excitement and curiosity of falling for someone and wanting to invite them into your world. Congratulations to NCT WISH!

Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH,” which topped the chart for the last two weeks.

A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” enters at No. 3. Driven by a heavy, resonating bass line, the song unfolds with intense and addictive sounds, while the lyrics express the group’s determination to pursue their dreams and keep reaching beyond their goals.

Debuting at No. 9 is MEOVV’s “GO HARD,” the title track from their single album of the same name. “GO HARD” captures the raw emotions of youth and an unapologetic sense of confidence, pairing powerful beats with melodic vocals for an upbeat anthem of courage in the face of doubt.

PLAVE’s “Star Trace,” the title track from their fifth mini album “HYPERDRIVE,” debuts at No. 10. An EDM-based dance pop track, the lyrics capture a cosmic love, with “Star Trace” referring to the traces of the promise of sending shooting stars until the day they meet their fans again.

Singles Music Chart - October 2026, Week 4 1 (new) I SPY Album: I SPY Artist/Band: NCT WISH Music: Wilson, Hofmeyr, Lindberg Lyrics: January 8th Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

2 (-1) CRASH Album: CRASH Artist/Band: ALLDAY PROJECT Music: Dominsuk, The Elements, Vince, DCF, Monroe, Kuinvi Lyrics: Tarzzan, Woochan, Bailey, DCF, TEDDY, Monroe, Thomas, Zikai, Kuinvi, Vince Genres: Hip Hop Chart Info 1 Previous rank 4 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

3 (new) NEON Album: NEON Artist/Band: A2O LITE Music: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Lyrics: Dem Jointz, Yoo Young Jin Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

4 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84) Album: What a Wonderful Life Artist/Band: Soyeon Music: Soyeon, Pop Time, Daily, Likey Lyrics: Soyeon Genres: Rock Chart Info 2 Previous rank 6 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart

5 (+2) Pretty Girl Album: Pretty Girl Artist/Band: RESCENE Music: Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Lyrics: Song Soo Yun, Han Jae Ho, Kim Seung Su Genres: Dance Chart Info 7 Previous rank 11 Number of week on chart 3 Peak on chart

6 (-3) BAD Album: GOLDEN HOUR : Part.5 Artist/Band: ATEEZ Music: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Joe Harvey, Jack Harvey Lyrics: EDEN, Maddox, Peperoni, Oliv, Shaw, Eljay, Hongjoong, Mingi Genres: Dance Chart Info 3 Previous rank 17 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

7 (-3) REDRED Album: GREENGREEN Artist/Band: CORTIS Music: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Lyrics: Supreme Boi, Bang Si Hyuk, Hiss noise, Martin, Harris, Skillies, Seonghyeon, Keonho, skai, James, Juhoon, Derrick Milano, Aaron Genres: Dance Chart Info 4 Previous rank 26 Number of week on chart 1 Peak on chart Buy Buy the album

8 (–) The Adult I Dreamed Of Album: The Adult I Dreamed Of Artist/Band: MEOMURU Music: MEOMURU Lyrics: MEOMURU Genres: Rock Chart Info 8 Previous rank 10 Number of week on chart 8 Peak on chart

9 (new) GO HARD Album: GO HARD Artist/Band: MEOVV Music: DCF, Dominsuk, 24 Lyrics: Narin, TEDDY, Gawon, Ella, Anna, DCF, 24 Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 9 Peak on chart

10 (new) Star Trace Album: HYPERDRIVE Artist/Band: PLAVE Music: PLAVE, HANGANG, MeQue, viewhorse, yeol Lyrics: PLAVE, Yelo, Eddy, Grimaldi, Samson, un:named Genres: Dance Chart Info 0 Previous rank 1 Number of week on chart 10 Peak on chart

Rank Song Artist/Band 11 (-5) LEMONADE aespa 12 (-7) It’s Me ILLIT 13 (-3) 노스탈지아 (Nostalgia) BIG Naughty 14 (new) UNDEAD Sung Han Bin 15 (-6) 갑자기 (Suddenly) I.O.I 16 (-3) Pop Off Pop Off KiiiKiii 17 (-3) Lemon Tang Hearts2Hearts 18 (-2) 만찬가 (BANSANKA) Taeyeon 19 (-8) Dear my crazy soulmate IU 20 (new) Obsessed with Youth Xdinary Heroes 21 (new) 미장센 (Mise en scène) Epik High, Davichi 22 (+1) 생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking) Choi Yu Ree 23 (-5) 연애의 조건 (Love Options) BESTie 24 (-2) 잔불 (Still) N.Flying 25 (new) 타! (Ridin’ (CAN YOU HEAR THAT)) MODYSSEY 26 (-9) Skibidi Girls’ Generation-HRS 27 (new) 너의 계절이 찾아와 (Bloom) FLARE U 28 (-16) SUN KISS TUIDE 29 (-5) BiiiG BIGBANG 30 (-3) 캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch) Yena 31 (-11) Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior) KickFlip 32 (+4) Heavy Serenade NMIXX 33 (-18) ANIMAL BOYNEXTDOOR 34 (new) DEVIL Nam Woohyun 35 (–) Made My Night LE SSERAFIM 36 (new) STAMINA Park Woo Jin 37 (–) Guitarist Doh Kyung Soo 38 (new) WHICH WAY DAILY:DIRECTION 39 (-1) 사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love) HANRORO 40 (+3) 기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart) AKMU 41 (-11) Good Goodbye Hwasa 42 (-23) 또또 (ToTo) Lim Young Woong 43 (-17) KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.) KO1KEYZ 44 (–) BANG BANG IVE 45 (-12) Pedazos Yesung 46 (-5) 여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!) BOL4 47 (-18) 사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love) Kim Jae Hwan 48 (+2) 크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD) Roy Kim 49 (-18) Bloody Paradise ENHYPEN 50 (-4) 뛰어 (JUMP) BLACKPINK

About the Soompi Music Chart

Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:

Circle Singles + Albums – 30%

Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%

Apple Music Korea – 15%

Soompi Airplay – 15%

YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%