Soompi's K-Pop Music Chart 2026, October Week 4
NCT WISH’s “I SPY” debuts at No. 1, leading four new entries in the top 10 this week. The title track from their fourth mini album of the same name is a hybrid dance pop song with a heavy 808 bass and layered synths. The lyrics capture the excitement and curiosity of falling for someone and wanting to invite them into your world. Congratulations to NCT WISH!
Dropping one spot to No. 2 is ALLDAY PROJECT’s “CRASH,” which topped the chart for the last two weeks.
A2O LITE’s debut single “NEON” enters at No. 3. Driven by a heavy, resonating bass line, the song unfolds with intense and addictive sounds, while the lyrics express the group’s determination to pursue their dreams and keep reaching beyond their goals.
Debuting at No. 9 is MEOVV’s “GO HARD,” the title track from their single album of the same name. “GO HARD” captures the raw emotions of youth and an unapologetic sense of confidence, pairing powerful beats with melodic vocals for an upbeat anthem of courage in the face of doubt.
PLAVE’s “Star Trace,” the title track from their fifth mini album “HYPERDRIVE,” debuts at No. 10. An EDM-based dance pop track, the lyrics capture a cosmic love, with “Star Trace” referring to the traces of the promise of sending shooting stars until the day they meet their fans again.
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1 (new) I SPY
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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2 (-1) CRASH
- Chart Info
- 1 Previous rank
- 4 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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3 (new) NEON
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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4 (-2) I’m gonna TOESA (Narr. Kian84)
- Chart Info
- 2 Previous rank
- 6 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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5 (+2) Pretty Girl
- Chart Info
- 7 Previous rank
- 11 Number of week on chart
- 3 Peak on chart
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6 (-3) BAD
- Chart Info
- 3 Previous rank
- 17 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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7 (-3) REDRED
- Chart Info
- 4 Previous rank
- 26 Number of week on chart
- 1 Peak on chart
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8 (–) The Adult I Dreamed Of
- Chart Info
- 8 Previous rank
- 10 Number of week on chart
- 8 Peak on chart
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9 (new) GO HARD
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 9 Peak on chart
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10 (new) Star Trace
- Chart Info
- 0 Previous rank
- 1 Number of week on chart
- 10 Peak on chart
|Rank
|Song
|Artist/Band
|11 (-5)
|LEMONADE
|aespa
|12 (-7)
|It’s Me
|ILLIT
|13 (-3)
|노스탈지아 (Nostalgia)
|BIG Naughty
|14 (new)
|UNDEAD
|Sung Han Bin
|15 (-6)
|갑자기 (Suddenly)
|I.O.I
|16 (-3)
|Pop Off Pop Off
|KiiiKiii
|17 (-3)
|Lemon Tang
|Hearts2Hearts
|18 (-2)
|만찬가 (BANSANKA)
|Taeyeon
|19 (-8)
|Dear my crazy soulmate
|IU
|20 (new)
|Obsessed with Youth
|Xdinary Heroes
|21 (new)
|미장센 (Mise en scène)
|Epik High, Davichi
|22 (+1)
|생각을 멈추다 보면 (When I stop thinking)
|Choi Yu Ree
|23 (-5)
|연애의 조건 (Love Options)
|BESTie
|24 (-2)
|잔불 (Still)
|N.Flying
|25 (new)
|타! (Ridin’ (CAN YOU HEAR THAT))
|MODYSSEY
|26 (-9)
|Skibidi
|Girls’ Generation-HRS
|27 (new)
|너의 계절이 찾아와 (Bloom)
|FLARE U
|28 (-16)
|SUN KISS
|TUIDE
|29 (-5)
|BiiiG
|BIGBANG
|30 (-3)
|캐치 캐치 (Catch Catch)
|Yena
|31 (-11)
|Kick Off The Wall (feat. iann dior)
|KickFlip
|32 (+4)
|Heavy Serenade
|NMIXX
|33 (-18)
|ANIMAL
|BOYNEXTDOOR
|34 (new)
|DEVIL
|Nam Woohyun
|35 (–)
|Made My Night
|LE SSERAFIM
|36 (new)
|STAMINA
|Park Woo Jin
|37 (–)
|Guitarist
|Doh Kyung Soo
|38 (new)
|WHICH WAY
|DAILY:DIRECTION
|39 (-1)
|사랑하게 될 거야 (Landing in Love)
|HANRORO
|40 (+3)
|기쁨, 슬픔, 아름다운 마음 (Joy, Sorrow, A Beautiful Heart)
|AKMU
|41 (-11)
|Good Goodbye
|Hwasa
|42 (-23)
|또또 (ToTo)
|Lim Young Woong
|43 (-17)
|KO1KEYZ (Korean Ver.)
|KO1KEYZ
|44 (–)
|BANG BANG
|IVE
|45 (-12)
|Pedazos
|Yesung
|46 (-5)
|여름아 부탁해 (Please Summer!)
|BOL4
|47 (-18)
|사랑이라 부를지도 모를 거야 (Call It Love)
|Kim Jae Hwan
|48 (+2)
|크게 울어라 (CRY OUT LOUD)
|Roy Kim
|49 (-18)
|Bloody Paradise
|ENHYPEN
|50 (-4)
|뛰어 (JUMP)
|BLACKPINK
About the Soompi Music Chart
Soompi Music Chart takes into account rankings by various major music charts in Korea as well as the hottest trending artists on Soompi, making it a unique chart that reflects what’s going on in K-pop not only in Korea but around the world. Our chart is composed of the following sources:
Circle Singles + Albums – 30%
Hanteo Singles + Albums – 20%
Apple Music Korea – 15%
Soompi Airplay – 15%
YouTube K-Pop Songs + Music Videos – 20%