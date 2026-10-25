Watch: PLAVE Takes 1st Win For 'Star Trace' On 'Music Core'; Performances By IVE, BABYMONSTER, And More

PLAVE has won their first music show trophy for their new title track “Star Trace”!

On the October 24A episode of MBC’s “Music Core,” the candidates for first place were A2O LITE’s “NEON,” NCT WISH’s “I SPY,” and PLAVE’s “Star Trace.” PLAVE ultimately took the win with a total of 8,299 points.

Congratulations to PLAVE! Watch a clip of the winner announcement below:

Performers on today’s show included IVE, BABYMONSTER, NMIXX, SEVENTEEN’s JxJ, A2O LITE, A2O SOUL, NCT WISH, MEOVV, ALLDAY PROJECT, TEEN TOP, ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin, KickFlip, EVNNE, INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun, CUTIE STREET, FLARE U, DAILY:DIRECTION, AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin, and YUHZ.

Check out their performances below!

IVE – “Looks Can Kill”

BABYMONSTER – “DESERVE”

NMIXX – “Birthday Wish”

SEVENTEEN’s JxJ – “12 o’clock”

A2O LITE – “NEON”

A2O SOUL – “SUPERSTAR”

NCT WISH – “I SPY”

MEOVV – “GO HARD”

ALLDAY PROJECT – “CRASH”

TEEN TOP – “DON’T STOP”

ZEROBASEONE’s Sung Han Bin – “UNDEAD”

KickFlip – “Kick Off The Wall”

EVNNE – “LOOK AT MA”

INFINITE’s Nam Woo Hyun – “DEVIL”

CUTIE STREET – “CUTIE SPHERE”

FLARE U – “Bloom”

DAILY:DIRECTION – “WHICH WAY”

AB6IX’s Park Woo Jin – “STAMINA”

YUHZ – “B.B.B”