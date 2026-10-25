Kim Ga Eun And Yoon Sun Woo Announce Pregnancy

Kim Ga Eun and Yoon Sun Woo are becoming parents!

On October 24, the couple took to Instagram to announce the happy news that they are expecting their first child.

The two actors first met while starring together in the 2014 drama “Abiding Love Dandelion,” and after dating for 10 years, they tied the knot in October of last year.

In addition to sharing photos of her pregnancy test and sonogram, Kim Ga Eun posted the following message:

Soon, it will be our one-year anniversary. We have a new addition to our family, so now, we’re a family of six [including our dogs]. A baby angel has found its way to us..!! I can’t even imagine how much happier and more fun things will be in the future, haha. Let’s do our best, our family of six!

Congratulations to the happy family!

Watch Kim Ga Eun in “Radiant” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Yoon Sun Woo in “Stove League” below:

Watch Now