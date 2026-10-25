Update: ATEEZ Shares New Concept Photos For 'GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6'

Updated October 27 KST:

The next concept photos of Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, and Yeosang have been revealed for ATEEZ’s upcoming album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6”!

Original Article:

ATEEZ has unveiled the track list for their upcoming release!

On October 26 at midnight KST, ATEEZ released the track list for their 15th mini album “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6.”

“GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” will consist of a total of five songs, including the group’s pre-release single “DRIP” and their upcoming title track “UP.”

The mini album is due out on November 13 at 2 p.m. KST.

Check out the full track list for “GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6” below!

Watch ATEEZ’s Yunho, San, Seonghwa, and Jongho in their drama “Imitation” on Viki below:

Watch Now