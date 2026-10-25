GOT7's 'NOT BY THE MOON' Becomes Their 10th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

Another GOT7 music video has just joined the 100 million club on YouTube!

Shortly before 7 a.m. KST on October 26, GOT7’s music video for “NOT BY THE MOON” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their 10th music video to reach the milestone after “Just Right,” “If You Do,” “Never Ever,” “A,” “Lullaby,” “Hard Carry,” and “You Calling My Name,” “Girls Girls Girls,” and “You Are.”

GOT7 originally released the music video for “NOT BY THE MOON” on April 20, 2020 at 6 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over six years, six months, and five days to hit the 10 million mark.

Congratulations to GOT7!

Celebrate by watching the music video for “NOT BY THE MOON” again below:

Watch GOT7’s Jinyoung in his film “Hi-Five” on Viki below:

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Or check out his drama “The Witch” below:

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