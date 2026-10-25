Seo Eun Soo Clashes With Kim Woo Bin Over A High School Baseball Team In 'GIFT'

tvN’s upcoming drama “GIFT” has shared a new glimpse of Seo Eun Soo in character!

Based on a popular webtoon, “GIFT” is a sports drama starring Kim Woo Bin as Jung Min Yong, a former professional baseball pitching coach. After an unexpected accident leads him to gain a special ability, Jung Min Yong winds up becoming the head coach for the high school team ranked last in the nation.

Seo Eun Soo will play the role of Yoon Seo Jin, a physical education teacher and the supervisor of Deokcheon High School’s baseball team. Although Yoon Seo Jin is warm when she approaches her students, she is tough and unyielding when she faces injustice. She also steps up and takes action to protect the baseball team and ensure that they can continue to play.

As Yoon Seo Jin believes in players’ passion and potential, she strives to create an environment where they can improve and grow. As a result, she winds up clashing with the newly appointed coach Jung Min Yong, who has an entirely different perspective on how to manage the team. While Jung Min Yong prioritizes results and performance, Yoon Seo Jin places greater value on the journey the players take as they inch towards their goals.

Newly released stills from the upcoming drama capture Yoon Seo Jin chatting comfortably with the baseball team players, revealing how close she is with her students.

“GIFT” will premiere on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Seo Eun Soo in “Unlock My Boss” on Viki below:

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