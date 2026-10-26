Seol In Ah Is Left Bewildered By Yim Si Wan’s Visit To His Alleged Victim In “Love In Disguise”

“Love in Disguise” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously in “Love in Disguise,” Yoon Yi Jun was embroiled in an unexpected murder case. After an argument with his secretary Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min), she was found dead in his office, making him the prime suspect in her murder.

Notably, Yoon Yi Jun showed no signs of agitation during police questioning. When a detective pressed him with questions, he responded, “Do you really think I killed her?” He further heightened the tension by asking Kang Jae Hee, who had disguised herself as a man to apply for a secretary position as part of her undercover investigation, whether she had ever killed anyone. Yoon Yi Jun’s reluctance to reveal his true intentions has fueled curiosity about what he is really thinking.

Ahead of episode 3, the newly released stills show him visiting the columbarium where Han Eun Young’s remains are kept, deepening the mystery surrounding his motives.

In particular, Yoon Yi Jun leaves Kang Jae Hee confused as he stands before Han Eun Young’s urn and takes a moment to pay his respects with a composed facial expression. Given her investigative experience, she struggles to understand why a murderer would pay tribute to the victim.

It remains to be seen whether Yoon Yi Jun’s act of remembrance is a sincere expression of grief that supports his claim of innocence or an action driven by the incomprehensible psychology of a murder suspect.

Episode 3 of “Love in Disguise” will air on October 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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