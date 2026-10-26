Yim Si Wan And Seol In Ah Spend An Unexpected Late Night Together In 'Love In Disguise'

“Love in Disguise” has dropped more stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously in “Love in Disguise,” detective Kang Jae Hee applied for a job as an executive assistant to secure evidence against murder suspect and third-generation chaebol heir Yoon Yi Jun. After facing numerous hurdles, she gets hired, only to discover while inspecting his home that entry to the room at the far end of the second floor is strictly forbidden.

Suspecting clues tied to the crime lie inside, Kang Jae Hee watches for an opportunity to search the room. However, an unexpected twist arises when Yoon Yi Jun, suffering from insomnia, orders her to stay by his side until he falls asleep. Instead of backing down, Kang Jae Hee turns the order into an opportunity, resolving to put him to sleep and then search the off-limits room.

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Jun lying in bed holding his cat Jerry with Kang Jae Hee standing guard beside him. While Yoon Yi Jun appears calm and relaxed, Kang Jae Hee looks visibly flustered by the sudden overtime.

In other stills, Kang Jae Hee sits beside Yoon Yi Jun as he reads a book, checking to see if he has dozed off while meditating. Viewers are left eager to find out whether Kang Jae Hee’s plan to put him to sleep will succeed and what secrets will be uncovered in the forbidden room.

Episode 3 of “Love in Disguise” will air on October 26 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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