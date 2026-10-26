Watch: A2O LITE Takes 5th Win For 'NEON' On New Music Show 'SHOW K-POP'

A2O LITE has scored their fifth music show win with their debut track “NEON”!

On October 26, A2O LITE took first place on Arirang TV’s new music show “SHOW K-POP.”

Hosted by ZEROBASEONE‘s Seok Matthew, “SHOW K-POP” is a new weekly music show that premiered on October 19 and airs every Monday.

On its second episode, A2O LITE’s “NEON” and NCT WISH’s “I SPY” were the candidates for first place.

A2O LITE ultimately took home the win with 5,388 points.

Congratulations to A2O LITE! Watch their win below: