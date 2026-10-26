ILLIT's "It's Me" Becomes Their 2nd MV To Hit 200 Million Views
ILLIT has set another personal record on YouTube!
ILLIT’s music video for “It’s Me” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on October 27 at approximately 3 a.m. KST, which is about five months and 26 days since its release on April 30 at 6 p.m. KST.
“It’s Me” is ILLIT’s second and fastest music video to reach 200 million views following their debut track “Magnetic.”
Congratulations to ILLIT!
Watch the quirky music video for “It’s Me” again below: