'Love In Disguise' Sees Ratings Rise + 'Between Steps' Enters Second Half

“Love in Disguise” starring Yim Si Wan and Seol In Ah is on the rise!

According to Nielsen Korea, episode 3 of tvN’s “Love in Disguise” garnered an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.9 percent. This is a 0.2 percent increase from its previous episode’s rating of 4.7 percent.

Meanwhile, episode 7 of ENA’s “Between Steps” earned an average nationwide rating of 2.2 percent, seeing a 0.2 percent dip from its previous episode’s rating of 2.4 percent.

Stay tuned for more episodes tonight!

While you wait, watch Seol in Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” below:

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Or check out “Between Steps” star Kim So Hyun in “Serendipity’s Embrace”:

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