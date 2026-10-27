XLOV's Hyun To Sit Out Comeback Showcase Due To Injury

XLOV member Hyun will not be attending the showcase for the group’s new album due to a leg injury.

On October 27, XLOV’s agency StrangeLab released an official statement regarding Hyun’s absences from scheduled activities. Read the full statement below:

Hello. This is StrangeLab. We are writing to inform you that XLOV member Hyun will not be able to attend the showcase for the 3rd mini album “i=!” scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, due to a leg injury sustained during practice. Following the medical staff’s assessment that sufficient rest and stability are required, the showcase will proceed with three members excluding Hyun. His participation in future activities, including music shows and fan signing events, will be carefully decided based on a comprehensive evaluation of Hyun’s recovery progress, and detailed information regarding his schedules will be announced separately at a later date. We ask for the generous understanding of EVOL, who have been waiting for this comeback, as we deliver this sudden news that causes concern. We will do our utmost to support Hyun’s recovery so that he can greet fans in good health. Thank you.

Get well soon, Hyun!

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