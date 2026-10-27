Seol In Ah Gets A Glimpse Of Yim Si Wan’s Troubled Family Life In “Love In Disguise”

Yim Si Wan will face another crisis at a family gathering in tonight’s episode of “Love in Disguise”!

“Love in Disguise” is a romance thriller drama about Yoon Yi Jun (Yim Si Wan), an arrogant chaebol heir who becomes a murder suspect, and Kang Jae Hee (Seol In Ah), a former special forces officer who goes undercover as his personal secretary to investigate him.

Spoilers

Previously, Yoon Yi Jun’s father Yoon Tae Sik (Choi Jin Ho) urged him to inherit the group without any scandals. However, shortly afterward, Yoon Yi Jun was named a suspect in the murder of his secretary Han Eun Young (Jung Yoo Min), putting his position as the next successor at risk. Although he was released after police questioning due to a lack of direct evidence, the suspicions surrounding him remain unresolved.

Meanwhile, Yoon Na Jung (Park Ah In), an executive director at Taegang Group and Yi Jun’s second older sister, has revealed her ambition to turn her younger brother’s crisis into an opportunity. She has also shown interest in Kang Jae Hee, adding another layer of complexity to the battle over the group’s succession.

The newly released stills show Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee attending a family gathering with the Taegang Group family ahead of the announcement of the group’s next successor. During a meal, Yoon Yi Jun looks toward his father with a tense expression, while Yoon Tae Sik remains seated with a grim look.

An unexpected situation also awaits Kang Jae Hee, who accompanies Yi Jun to the family gathering. One still captures Yoon Na Jung approaching Kang Jae Hee separately while she waits outside. Why has Na Jung taken an interest in Jae Hee? And how will her approach affect Jae Hee’s undercover investigation?

The family gathering is also expected to bring a change in the relationship between Yoon Yi Jun and Kang Jae Hee. Having grown up in a loving family, Jae Hee will witness firsthand the conflicts and strained relationships within Yi Jun’s family, prompting a subtle shift in how she sees him.

Episode 4 of “Love in Disguise” will air on October 27 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Oh My Ghost Clients” on Viki:

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Also check out Yim Si Wan in “Boyhood” below:

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