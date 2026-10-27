Kang Han Na In Talks + Yoon Kye Sang Reported For New Drama By “Undercover Miss Hong” Director

Kang Han Na may be starring in a new drama!

On October 27, SPOTV News reported that Kang Han Na recently received an offer to star in SBS’s upcoming drama “Pyramid” (working title) and has decided to take the role.

In response to the report, her agency beyond J stated, “She is positively reviewing the offer.”

“Pyramid” follows the rise and fall of Lee Jang Hoon, the mastermind behind the biggest financial fraud in the nation’s history. Yoon Kye Sang was previously reported to star as the lead, but his agency has yet to respond to the report.

The script will be written by Park Kyung Soo, who penned the Netflix series “The Whirlwind,” while director Park Sun Ho, known for “Business Proposal” and “Undercover Miss Hong,” will helm the drama.

Kang Han Na is currently busy filming tvN’s upcoming drama “Whale Star: The Gyeongseong Mermaid,” which is scheduled to air next year.

“Pyramid” is scheduled to premiere on SBS next year. Stay tuned!

In the meantime, watch Kang Han Na in “My Roommate is a Gumiho” below!

WATCH NOW

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