PLAVE Tops 3 Billboard Charts + Enters Top 40 Of Billboard 200 For 1st Time With 'HYPERDRIVE'

PLAVE is soaring to new heights on the Billboard charts with their latest comeback!

On October 27 local time, Billboard revealed that PLAVE had topped no less than three of its charts this week.

First, PLAVE’s new mini album “HYPERDRIVE” debuted at No. 31 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, which ranks the most popular albums in the United States. Notably, “HYPERDRIVE” is PLAVE’s first album to enter the top 40 of the Billboard 200 and their second chart entry overall, following “Caligo Pt.2” (which debuted at No. 145 this past spring).

“HYPERDRIVE” also debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart—meaning it was the best-selling album of the week in the United States—and World Albums chart, marking the group’s first time topping either chart.

Additionally, PLAVE re-entered Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart at a new peak of No. 1 this week.

Meanwhile, all of the songs from “HYPERDRIVE” made Billboard’s global charts this week. On the Global Excl. U.S. chart, title track “Star Trace” took No. 32, followed by “GGUN” at No. 55, “Sweet Rain” at No. 57, “The Answer Is Yes” at No. 66, and “Rewind” at No. 105. On the Global 200, “Star Trace” charted at No. 84, “GGUN” at No. 128, “Sweet Rain” at No. 130, and “The Answer Is Yes” at No. 170.

Finally, PLAVE re-entered Billboard’s Artist 100 at a new peak of No. 25, marking their second non-consecutive week on the chart.

Congratulations to PLAVE!