October Variety Show Brand Reputation Rankings Announced

The Korean Business Research Institute has revealed this month’s brand reputation rankings for variety shows!

The rankings were determined through an analysis of the consumer participation, interaction, media coverage, community awareness, and viewership indexes of 50 popular variety programs, using big data collected from September 4 to October 4.

“How Do You Play?” held onto its spot at the top of the list this month with a brand reputation index of 3,524,700.

Meanwhile, “My Little Old Boy” maintained its position at second place with a brand reputation index of 3,005,550 for October.

“You Quiz on the Block” came in at a close third with a brand reputation index of 2,942,980, marking a 3.34 percent increase in its score since September.

“Radio Star” rose to fourth place with a brand reputation index of 2,856,475, marking a 13.77 percent increase in its score since last month.

Finally, “The Manager” rounded out the top five with a brand reputation index of 2,789,868, marking a 14.57 percent rise in its score since September.

Check out the top 20 for this month below!

Watch “My Little Old Boy” with subtitles on Viki below:

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