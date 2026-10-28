47th Blue Dragon Film Awards Announces Nominees

The nominees have been announced for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards!

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards show that was first launched to promote the development of the domestic film industry and is now one of the most prestigious awards shows in Korean film.

The final nominees were chosen through expert panel votes and fan votes from October 13 through October 25.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Picture

“Colony”

“The World of Love”

“The Assassin(s)”

“The King’s Warden”

“HOPE”

Best Director

Na Hong Jin (“HOPE”)

Yeon Sang Ho (“Colony”)

Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)

Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)

Hur Jin Ho (“The Assassin(s)”)

Best New Director

Kwon Yong Jae (“The Price of Goodbye”)

Kim Mi Jo (“The Journey to Gyeongju”)

Divine Sung (“Summer’s Camera”)

Lee Sang Min (“Salmjokji: Whispering Water“)

Han Chang Lok (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Kim Si Ah (“Summer’s Camera”)

Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)

Lee Yeon (“The Journey to Gyeongju”)

Jang Da Ah (“Salmjokji: Whispering Water”)

Jung Ho Yeon (“HOPE”)

Best Cinematography and Lighting

“Possible Love”

“Colony”

“Good News”

“HOPE”

“HUMINT”

Best Screenplay

“Possible Love”

“The Journey to Gyeongju”

“Good News”

“The World of Love”

“The King’s Warden”

Best Music

“Possible Love”

“Once We Were Us”

“Wild Sing”

“Pavane”

“HOPE”

Best Art Direction

“Good News”

“The Assassin(s)”

“The King’s Warden”

“Pavane”

“HOPE”

Best Editing

“Possible Love”

“Good News”

“Once We Were Us”

“HOPE”

“HUMINT”

Best Technical Achievement

“Colony” (SFX makeup)

“Salmjokji: Whispering Water” (sound)

“Wild Sing” (costume)

“HOPE” (SFX)

“HUMINT” (stunt)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will take place on November 25 at KBS Hall.

While waiting, watch “The King’s Warden”:

Watch Now

And “Once We Were Us”:

Watch Now

Source (1)