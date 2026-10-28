47th Blue Dragon Film Awards Announces Nominees

47th Blue Dragon Film Awards Announces Nominees

Film
Oct 28, 2026
by D Kim

The nominees have been announced for the 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards!

The Blue Dragon Film Awards is an annual awards show that was first launched to promote the development of the domestic film industry and is now one of the most prestigious awards shows in Korean film.

The final nominees were chosen through expert panel votes and fan votes from October 13 through October 25.

Check out the nominees below:

Best Picture

  • “Colony”
  • “The World of Love”
  • “The Assassin(s)”
  • The King’s Warden
  • “HOPE”

Best Director

  • Na Hong Jin (“HOPE”)
  • Yeon Sang Ho (“Colony”)
  • Yoon Ga Eun (“The World of Love”)
  • Jang Hang Jun (“The King’s Warden”)
  • Hur Jin Ho (“The Assassin(s)”)

Best New Director

  • Kwon Yong Jae (“The Price of Goodbye”)
  • Kim Mi Jo (“The Journey to Gyeongju”)
  • Divine Sung (“Summer’s Camera”)
  • Lee Sang Min (“Salmjokji: Whispering Water“)
  • Han Chang Lok (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best Actor

Best Actress

Best Supporting Actor

  • Koo Kyo Hwan (“Colony”)
  • Oh Jung Se (“Wild Sing”)
  • Um Mun Suk (“HOPE”)
  • Lee Min Ho (“The Assassin(s)”)
  • Zo In Sung (“Possible Love”)

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

  • Moon Sang Min (“Pavane”)
  • Moon Ji Hoon (“Tazza 4: The Song Of Beelzebub”)
  • Park Ji Hoon (“The King’s Warden”)
  • Lee Jong Won (“Salmjokji: Whispering Water”)
  • Joo Min Hyeong (“Funky Freaky Freaks”)

Best New Actress

  • Kim Si Ah (“Summer’s Camera”)
  • Seo Su Bin (“The World of Love”)
  • Lee Yeon (“The Journey to Gyeongju”)
  • Jang Da Ah (“Salmjokji: Whispering Water”)
  • Jung Ho Yeon (“HOPE”)

Best Cinematography and Lighting

  • “Possible Love”
  • “Colony”
  • “Good News”
  • “HOPE”
  • “HUMINT”

Best Screenplay

  • “Possible Love”
  • “The Journey to Gyeongju”
  • “Good News”
  • “The World of Love”
  • “The King’s Warden”

Best Music

  • “Possible Love”
  • “Once We Were Us”
  • “Wild Sing”
  • “Pavane”
  • “HOPE”

Best Art Direction

  • “Good News”
  • “The Assassin(s)”
  • “The King’s Warden”
  • “Pavane”
  • “HOPE”

Best Editing

  • “Possible Love”
  • “Good News”
  • “Once We Were Us”
  • “HOPE”
  • “HUMINT”

Best Technical Achievement

  • “Colony” (SFX makeup)
  • “Salmjokji: Whispering Water” (sound)
  • “Wild Sing” (costume)
  • “HOPE” (SFX)
  • “HUMINT” (stunt)

Congratulations to all the nominees!

The 47th Blue Dragon Film Awards will take place on November 25 at KBS Hall.

While waiting, watch “The King’s Warden”:

Watch Now

And “Once We Were Us”:

Watch Now

Source (1)

47th Blue Dragon Film Awards
Cho Yeo Jeong
Colony
Funky Freaky Freaks
Good News
Hope
Humint
Jang Da Ah
Jang Hye Jin
Jeon Do Yeon
Jeon Mi Do
Joo Min Hyeong
Jung Ho Yeon
Kim Shin Rock
Kim Si Ah
Ko A Seong
Koo Kyo Hwan
Lee Jong Won
Lee Jung Eun
Lee Min Ho
Lee Yeon
Moon Sang Min
Mun Ka Young
Oh Jung Se
Once We Were Us
Park Hae Il
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hyun
Pavane
Possible Love
Salmokji : Whispering Water
Seo Su Bin
Shin Min Ah
Sul Kyung Gu
Summer's Camera
Swings
Tazza 4: The Song of Beelzebub
The Assassin(s)
The Eyes
The Journey to Gyeongju
The King's Warden
The World of Love
Um Mun Suk
Wild Sing
Yoo Hae Jin
Zo In Sung

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