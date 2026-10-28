Jin Young, Kim Min Ho, Cha Woo Jin, And More Confirmed To Star In New Action Film

Actors Jin Young, Kim Min Ho, Cha Woo Jin, and Lee Seol are joining forces for a new film!

According to production company Big Punch Entertainment on October 28, the movie “Fighter” (literal title) kicks off filming today.

“Fighter” is a youth crime action film that follows the story of individuals striving to protect their dreams and friendship amid brutal battles with no ring, no referee, and no rules. The plot centers on Hye Sung, an obscure MMA fighter dreaming of entering the UFC, who takes on a perilous assignment with his best friend Won Do, only to become entangled in an incident involving a cold wallet containing cryptocurrency worth 60 billion won (approximately $43.5 million).

Jinyoung takes on the role of Hye Sung, a dedicated fighter who never gives up on training despite working at a sauna to cover his younger brother Yoo Sung’s medical bills and pay off his debts.

Kim Min Ho portrays Hye Sung’s best friend and self-proclaimed manager Won Do. Despite struggling to keep the auto repair shop he took out loans to acquire afloat, he believes in Hye Sung’s potential more than anyone else.

Cha Woo Jin plays Tae Oh, Hye Sung’s “worst adversary” who drives him to the brink.

Lee Seol joins the cast as Ji Na, a nurse at the hospital where Yoo Sung is admitted, sharing a subtle, heart-fluttering dynamic with Hye Sung.

Director Kim Seok Mok will helm the project. The director plans to infuse realistic MMA action with youthful energy and upbeat entertainment, vividly depicting the friendship and growth of Hye Sung, who chases his dreams, alongside Won Do, who shares that journey with him.

“Fighter” is scheduled to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Jin Young in his current drama “Summer Vacation” on Viki:

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Also check out Kim Min Ho in “New Recruit 4: Sabotage”:

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