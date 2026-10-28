Gong Myoung Signs With BH Entertainment

Gong Myoung has found a new agency to call home!

On October 28, BH Entertainment announced that Gong Myoung has signed an exclusive contract with the agency, stating, “Gong Myoung is an actor who has convincingly brought out the charm of his characters through his understanding of different genres and steady acting skills. We look forward not only to the performances he has delivered in various projects but also to the new possibilities he will explore in the future.”

The agency continued, “We will work closely with him and maintain open communication to help him fully showcase his talents through great projects and diverse roles. We ask for your continued interest and support for his upcoming project ‘Your Ground,’ which is currently in production.”

Gong Myoung debuted in 2013 as a member of the actor group 5URPRISE. Since then, he has appeared in various dramas, including “Melo Is My Nature,” “Way Back Love,” “Second Shot at Love,” and “Filing for Love.” He is also widely loved for his role in the hit comedy film “Extreme Job,” which ranks third among the highest-grossing Korean films of all time.

Meanwhile, BH Entertainment was founded in 2006 by actor Lee Byung Hun and his longtime manager Son Seok Woo. Its roster of artists includes Lee Byung Hun, Kim Go Eun, Park Bo Young, GOT7’s Park Jinyoung, Park Hae Soo, Jung Chaeyeon, Jung Ho Yeon, Han Ji Min, Han Hyo Joo, Kim Se Jeong, and more.

Watch Gong Myoung in “Filing for Love” below:

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