Watch: Shin Min Ah Finds New Romance With Lee Jong Suk Amid Ju Ji Hoon And Lee Se Young’s Affair In “The Remarried Empress”

Disney+’s original series “The Remarried Empress” has unveiled new illustrated character posters and a teaser video!

Based on a popular web novel, “The Remarried Empress” follows Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

With its premiere approaching, the series has released illustrated character posters that capture its lavish and elegant aesthetic.

Navier exudes regal grace, unwavering strength, and alluring charm against a backdrop of red and beige. Sovieshu’s poster features deep blue and green tones that reflect his cool, calculating nature as emperor.

Heinrey stands out with an emerald-hued look that conveys mystery and sophistication, while Rashta radiates lovely charm against a bright pink backdrop adorned with flowers.

The newly released “romance chemistry” video further explores the shifting dynamics between Navier and Sovieshu, Sovieshu and Rashta, and Navier and Heinrey, offering a glimpse of how their choices could send ripples through the imperial court.

The video begins with Navier and Sovieshu, who once appeared to be the perfect emperor and empress of the Eastern Empire. In one scene, Sovieshu promises, “No matter what happens, you are the only woman who will ever be my wife.” However, scenes of the two facing each other coldly hint at cracks forming in their once seemingly flawless marriage.

The video then delves into Sovieshu’s dangerous relationship with Rashta. “Thanks to her, I learned for the first time what it feels like to be excited by someone,” he says, revealing his growing feelings for her. He later declares to Rashta, “You will become the empress,” raising questions about how their relationship will affect Navier and the future of the Eastern Empire.

Navier and Heinrey’s budding romance also takes center stage. When Navier remarks, “The things I thought would last forever can no longer do so,” Heinrey casually responds, “Then you should get revenge. Make a very handsome, high-ranking man your lover,” boldly making his move. Their heart-fluttering chemistry is further teased by a note from “Queen,” Heinrey’s other identity, which reads, “Isn’t our meeting fate?”

Watch the teaser below!

“The Remarried Empress” is set to be released on November 4. Stay tuned!

While waiting, watch Shin Min Ah in “Oh My Venus” below:

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Also watch Lee Jong Suk in “I Hear Your Voice”:

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