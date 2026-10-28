ATEEZ To Appear As Full Group On “Knowing Bros”

ATEEZ will be appearing as a full group on JTBC’s variety show “Knowing Bros”(“Ask Us Anything”)!

On October 28, it was confirmed that all eight members of ATEEZ will guest on the show, with their episode set to air in November.

As they enter their ninth year since debut, the members will share behind-the-scenes stories and fun anecdotes from their time together, offering fans a glimpse of sides of themselves they don’t often get to show on stage.

ATEEZ will also showcase their performance skills, performing their pre-release track “Drip,” as well as a special stage prepared exclusively for “Knowing Bros.”

“Knowing Bros” airs every Saturday at 9 p.m. KST.

Watch full episodes of “Knowing Bros” with subtitles on Viki below:

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