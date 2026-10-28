ONEUS Postpones Latin American Tour At Last Minute
ONEUS’s upcoming tour of Latin America has been postponed.
On October 28 local time, just five days before the Latin American leg of ONEUS’s “FULL MOON” world tour was scheduled to kick off in São Paulo, tour organizer ABRIDGE announced that it had been postponed.
In their official English statement, ABRIDGE explained that “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond reasonable anticipation or control, it has become difficult to proceed with the concerts as originally scheduled while ensuring a safe and well-organized environment for everyone.”
They added, “We would like to make it clear that this postponement is not due to any fault or responsibility of ONEUS, B.WAVE Entertainment, or hired local producer companies.”
ABRIDGE’s full English announcement can be found below:
We are ABRIDGE, a tour organizer for ONEUS 2026 World Tour [FULL MOON] in Latin America.
We have been preparing to proceed with the scheduled tour as planned.
However, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond the reasonable anticipation or control, it has become difficult to proceed with the concerts as originally scheduled while ensuring a safe and well-organized environment for everyone.
After careful consideration, we regret to announce that ONEUS 2026 World Tour [FULL MOON] in Latin America will be postponed.
We would like to make it clear that this postponement is not due to any fault or responsibility of ONEUS, B.WAVE Entertainment, or hired local producer companies.
We are currently coordinating with the relevant parties regarding the tour schedule and will provide an official update through our official channels as soon as further details are available.
All ticket holders for the originally scheduled concerts will receive a full refund. Detailed information regarding the refund procedures and timeline will be communicated through the official ticketing platforms in each city.
We will continue to explore possible plans for the future and share any updates regarding ONEUS and their fans in Latin America through our official channels.
We sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience caused to all the fans who have been looking forward to this tour for a long time.
We will do our best to ensure that all necessary follow-up measures, including ticket refunds and any further updates, are handled as smoothly as possible.