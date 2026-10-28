ONEUS Postpones Latin American Tour At Last Minute

ONEUS’s upcoming tour of Latin America has been postponed.

On October 28 local time, just five days before the Latin American leg of ONEUS’s “FULL MOON” world tour was scheduled to kick off in São Paulo, tour organizer ABRIDGE announced that it had been postponed.

In their official English statement, ABRIDGE explained that “due to unforeseen circumstances beyond reasonable anticipation or control, it has become difficult to proceed with the concerts as originally scheduled while ensuring a safe and well-organized environment for everyone.”

They added, “We would like to make it clear that this postponement is not due to any fault or responsibility of ONEUS, B.WAVE Entertainment, or hired local producer companies.”

ABRIDGE’s full English announcement can be found below: