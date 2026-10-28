CL In Talks To Sign With THEBLACKLABEL

CL In Talks To Sign With THEBLACKLABEL

Celeb
Oct 28, 2026
by E Cha

CL may be joining THEBLACKLABEL!

On October 28, THEBLACKLABEL officially confirmed, “We are currently discussing the signing of an exclusive contract with CL.”

After debuting under YG Entertainment as a member of 2NE1 in 2009, CL ultimately left the company in 2019 and established her own agency, Very Cherry.

Should CL decide to sign with THEBLACKLABEL, it will mark her reunion with Teddy, who worked closely with her on 2NE1’s music during her time at YG Entertainment.

THEBLACKLABEL’s roster of artists currently includes other YG Entertainment alumni such as BIGBANG’s Taeyang and BLACKPINK’s Rosé, along with Jeon Somi, MEOVV, and ALLDAY PROJECT.

Source (1)

2NE1
CL
THEBLACKLABEL

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