ATEEZ’s Wooyoung And Hongjoong Miss “Knowing Bros” Recording Due To Health

ATEEZ’s Hongjoong and Wooyoung were unable to participate in the group’s appearance on JTBC’s variety show “Knowing Bros”(“Ask Us Anything”).

On October 29, KQ Entertainment released an official notice stating that Hongjoong and Wooyoung were absent from the recording for health reasons.

Read the announcement below:

Hello,

This is KQ Entertainment. We would like to provide an update regarding ATEEZ members Hongjoong and Wooyoung’s scheduled appearance on JTBC’s “Knowing Bros.” Hongjoong and Wooyoung were originally scheduled to appear on the show but were unfortunately unable to participate in the recording due to health reasons. We have prioritized our artists’ health and recovery, ensuring that they are given sufficient time to rest and recuperate. We kindly ask for your understanding regarding their absence and will continue to do our best to support their full recovery. Thank you.

Wishing Hongjoong and Wooyoung a full recovery!

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