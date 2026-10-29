Shin Hyun Been And Keum Sae Rok Reported + Park Ju Hyun Confirmed To Join “Inside Men” Prequel

More cast members have been reported for the highly anticipated prequel film trilogy of “Inside Men”!

On October 29, a media outlet reported that Shin Hyun Been, Keum Sae Rok, and Park Ju Hyun will join the cast of the upcoming film “Inside Men: The Birth of the Villains” (working title).

While Shin Hyun Been’s and Keum Sae Rok’s appearances in the film have not yet been confirmed, the production company confirmed the casting of Park Ju Hyun.

Based on a webtoon by Yoon Tae Ho, the creator of “Misaeng,” “Inside Men” is a crime action story that sharply examines corruption and collusion among the powerful insiders within a cartel formed by media, capital, and political power in the late 1980s.

The three-part film will be set in the late 1980s and is expected to cover a prequel story that predates the events of the original 2015 film “Inside Men.” The film previously confirmed Ha Jung Woo, Ahn Bo Hyun, Park Hae Joon, and Jung Sung Il as cast members.

According to the report, Park Ju Hyun is set to play Su Jeong, an aspiring singer signed to the company run by Ahn Sang Gu (Ahn Bo Hyun), the head of a split entertainment agency.

Shin Hyun Been is reportedly offered the role of Kang Young Im, a media company executive who will work alongside newspaper reporter Lee Kang Hee (Ha Jung Woo), and Keum Sae Rok reportedly potrays Woo Jin Sook, a rookie police officer who will bring tension to the story.

Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch the original film below:

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Or check out Park Ju Hyun in “Perfect Family” on Viki:

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