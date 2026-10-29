Seo Hyun Jin Wakes Up In Distress After Her Perfect Date With Yoo Yeon Seok In “The Perfect Lie”

MBC’s upcoming drama “The Perfect Lie” has shared new stills ahead of its premiere!

Helmed by “You and Everything Else” director Jo Young Min, “The Perfect Lie” is a psychological thriller in which a man and a woman offer completely opposite accounts of the same memory, clashing fiercely in their search for the truth. Notably, the drama marks the reunion of Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, who starred together in the hit series “Dr. Romantic” 10 years ago.

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Min Joon Ho, while Seo Hyun Jin stars as Kang Ji Sun.

After what seems to be a perfect first date, the two find themselves caught up in an unexpected incident. Although they experience the same events, their accounts of what happened are completely different, raising the question of which one of them is lying.

The newly released stills show Kang Ji Sun waking up in bed after apparently falling asleep without even changing out of her clothes. As she sits up, her disheveled hair and dazed expression hint that something is seriously wrong.

Her distressed appearance is a stark contrast to the bright and affectionate side she showed in previously released stills of her beach date with Min Joon Ho.

Kang Ji Sun is a warmhearted teacher to her students and a younger sister who confides her innermost thoughts to her only older sister. However, she can also be irritable and sensitive at times. How these aspects of her personality might influence her account of the incident is one of the drama’s key points to watch.

The production team commented, “As the various sides of Kang Ji Sun are revealed, viewers will also begin to question whether she is truly a liar.”

They added, “Seo Hyun Jin thoroughly studied both the script and her character to portray her multifaceted nature. She brought tremendous energy to every scene during filming.”

“The Perfect Lie” will premiere on October 30 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin in “Dr. Romantic” below:

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