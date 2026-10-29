Watch: Seol In Ah, Keum Sae Rok, Han Ji Hyeon, And Yeonwoo Take On Short Track Speed Skating In “Iron Girls 3”

tvN’s variety show “Iron Girls 3” has unveiled its first poster and teaser!

“Iron Girls 3” follows Seol In Ah, Keum Sae Rok, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yeonwoo as they take on the challenge of short track speed skating. After completing a triathlon in Season 1 and pursuing boxing championships in Season 2, the members are embarking on a new journey that marks the series’ first-ever team sport challenge.

The newly released poster features Seol In Ah, Keum Sae Rok, Han Ji Hyeon, and Yeonwoo alongside Kim Dong Hyun, who has been a trusted coach and source of support for the “Iron Girls” since Season 1. Dressed in their short track speed skating uniforms, the members stand on the ice, ready to take on their next challenge.

The first teaser shows the four women hitting the ice with the goal of winning gold in the short-track relay. With just 150 days until the competition, they dive into intense training despite being newcomers to the sport. The teaser offers glimpses of the members pushing past their fears and physical limits as they race across the ice at high speeds, navigate sharp turns, and make thrilling overtakes.

One of the key highlights this season is how the members must work together as a team rather than pursue individual goals.

Seol In Ah, who demonstrated impressive athletic ability in previous seasons, confidently declares, “We’re definitely going to win gold!” Keum Sae Rok, who showed remarkable perseverance and grit through boxing in Season 2, emphasizes the importance of taking on challenges without hesitation, exclaiming, “‘Iron Girls’ gets it done!”

New members Han Ji Hyeon and Yeonwoo also express their determination, with Han Ji Hyeon declaring, “We’ll get it done in the end,” and Yeonwoo stating, “We absolutely cannot lose.”

Watch the teaser below!

“Iron Girls 3” will premiere on November 26 at 8:40 p.m. KST on tvN.

In the meantime, watch Seol In Ah in “Twinkling Watermelon” on Viki below!

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And Keum Sae Rok in “Iron Family” on Viki:

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