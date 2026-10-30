2026 APAN Star Awards Announces Date And Venue

Get ready for this year’s APAN Star Awards!

On October 30, the 2026 APAN Star Awards hosted by the Korea Entertainment Management Association announced that this year’s ceremony will be held on December 23 at Sangmyung Art Center’s Gyedang Hall in Seoul.

The APAN Star Awards is South Korea’s only comprehensive drama awards ceremony, recognizing content across all domestic platforms including broadcast, cable, OTT, and web dramas.

This year’s ceremony will be broadcast live on tvN. Check out the winners of last year’s APAN Star Awards here!

Watch previous Grand Prize winner IU in “Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo”:

Watch Now

Source (1)