Watch: Lee Jong Suk Spies On Shin Min Ah Praising His Looks In 'The Remarried Empress' Preview

Disney+ has revealed a new sneak peek of its upcoming drama “The Remarried Empress”!

Based on the popular web novel of the same name, “The Remarried Empress” is a fantasy romance that tells the story of Navier (Shin Min Ah), the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire. When her husband Sovieshu (Ju Ji Hoon), the emperor of the Eastern Empire, cheats on her with runaway slave Rashta (Lee Se Young) and divorces her, Navier responds by marrying Heinrey (Lee Jong Suk), the prince of the Western Empire.

In a newly released preview from the upcoming drama, Prince Heinrey transforms into a bird in order to fly to the side of Empress Navier. Although McKenna (Choi Dae Hoon) desperately attempts to stop him, pointing out that “there are still lots of eyes watching,” Heinrey shoots him a devious wink before shapeshifting and flying out the window.

When he arrives at Navier’s window in bird form, a crowd of ladies gathers around her to ask if she just met Heinrey, adding excitedly, “Is he really that beautiful?” Navier replies with a smile, “Of all the people I’ve ever met, he was the most beautiful. He was so handsome, it was hard to believe he was human.”

As bird Heinrey preens, someone asks, “What about his voice?” Navier responds, “Of all the men I’ve met, he had the most pleasant voice. I thought to myself, ‘A man like that… I bet even if he stood in the corner without saying a word, all sorts of rumors would swirl about him.’”

Check out the new preview below!

“The Remarried Empress” will premiere on November 4.

In the meantime, watch Lee Jong Suk in “Law and The City” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And watch Shin Min Ah in “Diva” below:

Watch Now