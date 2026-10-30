Kyuhyun Announces Dates And Cities For New Asia Tour “CONTINUE”

Get ready for Kyuhyun’s upcoming Asia tour!

On October 30, Kyuhyun’s agency Antenna officially announced the dates and cities for his upcoming Asia tour “CONTINUE.”

Kyuhyun will kick off the tour with three concerts in Seoul from December 18 to 20 before heading to Bangkok, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Taipei, Kobe, and Kaohsiung.

The tour poster also teases “…and more,” hinting that additional stops will be announced at a later date.

Check out the tour dates and cities below!

Check out more information on upcoming tours in your area with Soompi’s 2026 K-Pop Tour Masterlist here!

Watch Kyuhyun on “Bro & Marble in Dubai” on Viki below:

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